 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News