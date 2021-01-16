For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a high Wednesday of 55, a cold front was to usher in high winds, much lower temperatures and the possibility of snow.
- Updated
After a high Wednesday of 55, a cold front was to usher in high winds, much lower temperatures and the possibility of snow.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 17.68. A 24-degree low is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a m…
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Gusty winds. Snow showers developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%…
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcas…
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.