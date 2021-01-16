Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly clear evening skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.