Lincoln's evening forecast: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 36F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
After highs in the 50s, a cold front will bring high winds, colder temperatures and the possibility of snow to Lincoln and other parts of eastern Nebraska.
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 22 degrees is today…
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
