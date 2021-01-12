 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Lincoln: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Lincoln folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News