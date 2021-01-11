 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening in Lincoln: Clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lincoln folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

