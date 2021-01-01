Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.