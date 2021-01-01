 Skip to main content
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

