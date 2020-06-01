It's about to get really hot in Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Monday is the start of what weather forecasters call "meteorological summer" in Lincoln, because June, July and August are the three warmest months of the year.

And right on cue, temperatures are forecast to soar.

The National Weather Service is predicting highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s in Lincoln for at least the next week, bringing us our first heat wave of the year.

Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day, with a high near 95, and the humidity could make it feel even hotter.

"The combination of heat and humidity will result in heat indices in the mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday afternoon into early evening," the Weather Service said in a hazardous weather bulletin.

The heat and humidity also could lead to some severe storms.

"A warm and humid air mass will become established across the region, supporting periodic thunderstorm chances from Tuesday afternoon into the weekend," the Weather Service said.

Chances are highest Tuesday in northeast Nebraska, while the threat is higher in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday.