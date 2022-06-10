Isolated showers and storms, but building heat the story of the weekend across Nebraska

Things are looking pretty quiet across Nebraska for Friday. A few showers are lingering across the eastern half of the state along with some light fog early this morning. Both will be gone by the late morning hours. The rest of the day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s for most. In the far western part of the state though, high temperatures could reach the low 90s with gusty winds around 30 mph. A few showers and storms can't be ruled out in the Panhandle during the afternoon hours, but the rain chance is low. The evening hours are looking dry across the state with lows in the lower 60s to upper 50s.
Isolated showers and storms will be around on Saturday, but the chance of one of these working over you is low. A slightly higher chance in eastern Nebraska versus the central and western parts of the state. This will keep temperatures a little lower here, but everyone is in for a warmer day on Saturday. Highs in the upper 80s in eastern Nebraska, but reaching as high as the upper 90s in the Panhandle. A breezy day for many.
The best chance of rain for eastern Nebraska looks like Saturday night, especially after midnight. There will still be gaps in the activity, but it looks like a better opportunity at seeing showers and storms. If the storms arrive early enough, a few could produce up to 50 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. Whether you see rain or not, it's looking like a warm night, with many in the central and eastern part of the state only cooling down to around 70 degrees.
Sunday will bring the best chance for showers and storms to the central and western part of the state during the afternoon and evening hours, but activity is expected to remain isolated. Quite a few could still miss out. The problem is that the storms that do pop up will likely be strong and capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. While this will need to be monitored, the bigger story Sunday will likely be the heat. High temperatures will reach the low 90s across the state, but because of the humid conditions, feels like temperatures will likely reach the upper 90s in many locations.
If you'll be staying indoors trying to beat the heat this weekend, give the latest episode of our "Across the Sky" weather podcast a listen! It's a fun topic this week as we dive into the Bible to find the stories where weather played a key role.
Isolated showers and storms, especially in the morning
Partly cloudy
High temperature: 92
Grand Island/Kearney
Few showers and storms, especially in the afternoon
Partly cloudy
High temperature: 93
Scottsbluff
Isolated showers and storms in the afternoon
Partly cloudy and breezy, gusts around 25 mph
High temperature: 92
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
