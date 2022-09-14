Hot and breezy Wednesday in southeast Nebraska; chance of rain Thursday night

Another hot one across southeast Nebraska Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, more than 10 degrees above normal for mid-September. Fortunately there will not be much humidity, so it won't feel any warmer than the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25 mph.

There will continue to be a light breeze around Wednesday night. Partly cloudy skies are expected with low temperatures only reaching the upper 60s. Normal for this time of year are low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Partly cloudy skies for Thursday as well. Winds will continue to increase and a windy afternoon is expected tomorrow. Gusts will reach around 30 mph. With more wind and clouds, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with most seeing highs in the upper 80s.

Our next rain chance is Thursday night. Isolated showers and storms are expected, particularly after midnight, ahead of our next cold front. Low temperatures will reach the mid 60s.