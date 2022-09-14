Hot and breezy Wednesday in southeast Nebraska; chance of rain Thursday night

Another hot one across southeast Nebraska Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s, more than 10 degrees above normal for mid-September. Fortunately there will not be much humidity, so it won't feel any warmer than the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be breezy in the afternoon with gusts around 25 mph.
There will continue to be a light breeze around Wednesday night. Partly cloudy skies are expected with low temperatures only reaching the upper 60s. Normal for this time of year are low temperatures in the upper 50s.
Partly cloudy skies for Thursday as well. Winds will continue to increase and a windy afternoon is expected tomorrow. Gusts will reach around 30 mph. With more wind and clouds, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with most seeing highs in the upper 80s.
Our next rain chance is Thursday night. Isolated showers and storms are expected, particularly after midnight, ahead of our next cold front. Low temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
People are also reading…
5 cool recipes to make as the hot summer days wind down
This week's recipe roundup features dishes that perfectly make the transition from summer to fall. Think quick weeknight meals, cookout-friendly chicken salad and more.
This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.
Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.
Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.
Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.