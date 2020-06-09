You are the owner of this article.
High wind warning for Lincoln this afternoon
Lincoln is likely to see dangerously high winds this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service upgraded what was a high wind watch to a warning beginning at 3 p.m. this afternoon and continuing until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The weather service said sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour are likely, with gusts as high as 60-65 mph.

Wind gusts that high could blow down trees and power lines and make travel difficult for both lightweight vehicles and high-profile ones such as semi-tractor trailers.

High winds already were causing trouble in western and central Nebraska Tuesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that eastbound Interstate 80 was closed at mile marker 189 because winds blew over a semi truck.

Severe storms possible for Lincoln Tuesday night

Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska also remain in a flash flood watch because of the potential of heavy rains. Thunderstorms are forecast to move into the area this afternoon, and some of them could be severe.

Lincoln is on the northern edge of an area of "enhanced risk" for severe storms, with higher-than-normal chances of hail, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes

Farther east, Missouri and Iowa are seeing heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

At some point, the storm moving across Nebraska from the west is expected to merge with Cristobal, which could cause it to intensify later in the day, the weather service said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

