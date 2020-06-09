High wind warning for Lincoln this afternoon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln is likely to see dangerously high winds this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service upgraded what was a high wind watch to a warning beginning at 3 p.m. this afternoon and continuing until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The weather service said sustained winds of 20-30 miles per hour are likely, with gusts as high as 60-65 mph.

Wind gusts that high could blow down trees and power lines and make travel difficult for both lightweight vehicles and high-profile ones such as semi-tractor trailers.

High winds already were causing trouble in western and central Nebraska Tuesday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol reported that eastbound Interstate 80 was closed at mile marker 189 because winds blew over a semi truck.

Lincoln and much of southeast Nebraska also remain in a flash flood watch because of the potential of heavy rains. Thunderstorms are forecast to move into the area this afternoon, and some of them could be severe.

Lincoln is on the northern edge of an area of "enhanced risk" for severe storms, with higher-than-normal chances of hail, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes