Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lincoln Monday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Local Weather
