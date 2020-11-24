 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

