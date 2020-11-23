 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lincoln Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

