Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
- Updated
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of …