Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

