Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

Local Weather

