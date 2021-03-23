Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
- Updated
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.