Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
