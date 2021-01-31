 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.06. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Frostbite, hypothermia: How to stay safe in extreme cold weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News