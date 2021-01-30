Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.