Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

