It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
