It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.75. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
