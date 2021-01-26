It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 10.65. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 24 degrees is today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Outdoo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.65. Today's forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low…
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.…
Lincoln temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.