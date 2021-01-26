 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 10.65. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow in Southern California; another storm coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News