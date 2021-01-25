It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.65. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
