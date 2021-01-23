Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
