Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
After a high Wednesday of 55, a cold front was to usher in high winds, much lower temperatures and the possibility of snow.
