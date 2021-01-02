Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.