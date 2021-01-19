 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News