Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.