Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 22 degrees is today…
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Win…
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcast…
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.