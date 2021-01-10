Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
