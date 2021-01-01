It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.88. 11 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.