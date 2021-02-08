It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -1.93. A -4-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
