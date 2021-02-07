It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.49. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
