It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 1.47. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
