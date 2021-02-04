It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
