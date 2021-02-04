 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 2:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How extreme drones are built for winter weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News