Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

