It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.36. A -5-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 1.78. -6 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Considerable cloudiness. Low around -5F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay coz…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at 0. A -5-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of sno…