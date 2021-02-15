It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
