Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.