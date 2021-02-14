Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.