It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. We'll see a low temperature of -15 degrees today. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
