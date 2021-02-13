 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

