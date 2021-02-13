Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.