It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Lincoln, NE
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
