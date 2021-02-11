 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 1.78. -6 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.

