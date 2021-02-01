 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East Coast braces for powerful nor'easter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News