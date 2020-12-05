Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!