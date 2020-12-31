 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News