Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln today. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
- Updated
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
- Updated
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.