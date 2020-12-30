It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 21.5. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
