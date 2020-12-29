 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.7. 20 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

