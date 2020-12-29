It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.7. 20 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
