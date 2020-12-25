Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lincoln today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
- Updated
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
- Updated
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
- Updated
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
- Updated
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
- Updated
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. How likely i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…