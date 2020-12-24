It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Alert until THU 3:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
