It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
- Updated
Though not much snow is in the forecast, winds gusting up to 50 mph could make travel hazardous on Wednesday.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
Lincoln residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.53. We'll see a…
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. 14 degrees i…