Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.