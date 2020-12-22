Lincoln folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Lincoln, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.53. We'll see a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Lincoln area. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.7. 14 degrees i…
Lincoln residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine …
Q: What and when is the winter solstice?