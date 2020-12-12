 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lincoln today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 12PM CST SAT. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.

