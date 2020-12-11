 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Lincoln, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 9AM CST FRI until 12PM CST SAT. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News